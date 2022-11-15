Ethan Jackson (Enosburg Class of 2022) joined the Clarkson University club soccer team for the 2022 season, taking his familiar position in net. Jackson was the winning keeper for the Enosburg Hornets in the 2021 D3 Vermont State Championship.
Q&A with Ethan Jackson
What have you enjoyed about college club soccer? I definitely enjoy the pace. High school soccer training sessions can be taken lightly, and practice shots on keepers were mostly drills. In high school, 35 percent were on frame, and 65 percent were off. Here, it's the opposite.
What's been different for you about college club soccer than high school soccer? It's hard to adjust to playing with a new group of guys. You start to compare your new teammates to old teammates, and you slowly put together the pieces of the puzzle. It's a different team, but it's like adopting a new family. Going into college, especially if you're far from home, it's like a fish being put in a new tank. You sink or swim, and you have to take steps to meet new people and create new relationships. Those things will make you successful. I have no regrets about joining the Clarkson club soccer team!
Why did you decide to play club soccer? It was a last-second decision. I didn't know what I was getting into with an Engineering Degree, so I wasn't sure I'd play anything. I went to the club fair and signed up. It was storming on the first night of tryouts. We drove down to the field, and no one was there, but there were guys in the indoor rink. They had the turf set up, 60 kids trying out, and 30 kids on the team already. I ended up making it. There are three goalies; the other is a junior, and their senior keeper is from Brazil.
It's very competitive and intense. Our first couple of practices were from 9 to 11 at night when the turf is open; it's nice and cool. Our practices are no joke; we get peppered pretty hard. It's like nothing I've played before, and it's a good learning experience. I played for Vermont United, and it's like that, but more intense.
What game stood out to you this season? We went to Le Moyne and Rochester Institute of Technology for a doubleheader. We left with one win and one loss; I played both games because the other goalies didn't go. We lost 1-0 to RIT. The guy that scored was a 6'4" guy. He jumped into the six on the corner. It was the fastest header I've ever seen. It was a flashback of the Enosburg championship when the kid was going under my legs. We beat Le Moyne 8-0, so that was a nice little break.
What stands out from your time at Enosburg? Family! The way we were able to come together through our senior year--gritting through all the events that unfolded and then playing--was so good. We knew the only way we'd feel accomplished and freed from everything was to win.
What did you learn from Enosburg goalie coach Rich Ross? I miss having Rich Ross here; he will be the best mentor and trainer I'll ever meet. His technicality and his ability to inspire is much needed. There aren't any words to describe my gratitude for what he did, especially when it paid out in winning a championship. Without him, I wouldn't be here today, and we probably wouldn't have won a championship. Thanks to him, I can also play at this level with guys I wouldn't have been able to keep up with. I owe my whole career as a keeper to Rich. It was amazing that he set aside all that time to work with me; I can't thank him enough for doing that.
