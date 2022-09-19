Danielle Cummings, a Missisquoi Valley Union High School graduate, kicked off her junior season with the Saint Michael's field hockey team at the Kutztown Invitational.
Q&A with Danielle Cummings
What did you most enjoy about playing at Kutztown University? We played Kuztown in a non-league game, and I reached out to Sarah and Natalee Harvey, and they came to watch. I played field hockey with Natalee at MVU, and it was fun to talk with her and debrief after the game. She was waiting for me when I got off the field, and it was like nothing had changed.
What's it been like playing with your former MVU teammate Anna Comiskey? It was awesome to have Anna play for us this year. We played together for two years in high school, and we fell back into a routine of seeing each other and playing together. It felt like just a week had gone by, not a couple of years. It was like having a two-for-one. I get to be with Anna, but I also have all my friends from college. It's fun to see everyone interact. She calls me Dano, which is what my dad called me when I played in high school. When I heard her say it, it brought me right back to high school. It was nice to have that little touch from back in the past.
What are some of the biggest in-game changes for you? It's a new level--the big leagues. It's important to focus on what you really want and to hone your skills. I started playing field hockey in the sixth grade and never expected to be here. There weren't resources in Vermont to go to camps and clubs to improve or play all year when I was in high school. Anna and I dedicated ourselves to improving, and it's awesome to see our hard work pay off. We did it together, and it's awesome to look back and see how far we've come.
What have been your season highlights so far? We didn't have a season my freshman year because of COVID, so our sophomore year, we were basically freshmen on the field; that made us closer with the incoming freshmen. We've all grown together. It's awesome to see our only senior and our captain Ericson Richard lead our team this year. We first saw her as a sophomore, and it's fun to see people grow into who they are on and off the field.
What do you enjoy about working with your college coaches? My coaches are great, and we have a lot of people helping us. Carla Hesler is amazing and knows us so well. She watched us as kids and recruited us. She knows our pros and what we need to work on. 'Steve' Jim Laskarzewski, our goalie coach, knows how to motivate players, sit down and chat with you, and make sure you're part of the team and of St. Mike's as a whole. Bill Davidson and Anne Noon Adams come on occasion and know the sport well. They can jump back in and teach on the spot, and that's awesome.
What did you bring with you from your time playing for MVU? I played for Jeanne Rainville at MVU. Knowing who you can trust and having a good base of friends was really good, and that was a big thing for me. Julia Horton and I were great friends, and I brought that ability to establish friendships with me from MVU to St. Mike's. It taught me how to keep that same type of chemistry with my roommates.
Thank yous: Everyone! My coaches who've taught me including Jeanne and Ed Rainville and Mel Hurlbut and my parents, Jay and Jenn. My coaches, past and present, shaped me into who I am.
