BAKERSFIELD/CASTLETON - Dana Elkins was a force to be reckoned with in the circle for the Enosburg Junior-Senior High School Hornets during her varsity career. This spring, Elkins played her first season with the Castleton University Spartans softball team, appearing in 22 games and making two starts.
Q&A with Dana Elkins
What did you most enjoy about your first collegiate sports season? I enjoyed the team a lot. As girls, we just clicked right from the first practice. I also love the variety I have on the field. I can play outfield and second base, and it's great to see what I can do and what other girls can do as well.
How was the college season different from your high school and summer ball seasons? The game isn't different, but the coaching style, environment, and mindset are. We're all in it because we want to be there and are motivated. We're a sisterhood, and we have the best relationship with each other. Traveling on weekdays can be difficult with missing classes. And it's different from high school or summer travel because we're not traveling with family.
Skill-wise, there have been adjustments to make in some ways, but we're all so close we work well together. The older girls have more experience on the mental side, and that's comforting. We've got some seniors who've been here for five years; they know the other teams and our coaches and how to pick each other up. It's a great environment.
What was your biggest accomplishment this season? Managing time! It's the most important thing in college, and our coaches told us that it would be a challenge. I feel like I've done well with that, especially with the travel.
What was your biggest adjustment? We have 10 freshmen and several super seniors on the team, and it can be hard to go from sitting on the bench and watching the game to being called on to jump in and fill a role mid-game. I'm used to being in the game all the time from my high school years.
What will you remember most? I'll remember my first regular-season pitching inning. We were playing against RPI. We'd been through several pitchers, were in the sixth inning, and were losing. I came out of the game with three strikeouts; that made me feel good, and I was glad to have that accomplishment.
What did you like about your first spring training experience? We went to Myrtle Beach for a week, and it was a very good experience for us as first-year students. We got to learn the pace of the game and the difference in competition. We did a lot with the team; we stayed in suites and hung out, went shopping, and spent time together. It was also our first time in the dugout together in the spring, so we got to know each other. In Myrtle, I went in to pitch and struck out my first batter. It was such a confidence boost for me as a freshman. The team had my back, and I felt great.
What's it like playing with a former high school opponent (Alex Brouillette)? We played together on the Vermont Rockets for several years. I'm glad I had her with me. We were both nervous when we started, so having someone I know going with me was calming. I also had Samera Rideout, who played for the Vermont Storm, so I knew of her. We were rivals during summer travel ball, but we connected quickly when we came here.
How did your high school experience help you in college? My high school coach Randy Wells always believed in me, and I thank him for what he taught me pitching-wise; his daughter Shiloah was a big help to me with pitching. And coach Brad Lovelette helped me with my hitting. Coach Shawna (Lovelette)--I love her! I'm so glad she's still coaching. She's the person who keeps everyone mellow, and she inspires me a lot.
What did you enjoy about playing for your coaches at Castleton? Eric Raney really pushed us this year and was trying to get the best out of us. He believes in us, but he also wants us to prove what we can do and trust him. He's a fun and amazing coach. Coach (Marc) Lambert is the same. They're strict, but they're also fun. We also have a new pitching coach, Lauryn Zovistoski, who's a graduate assistant. The coaching staff is great, and I've had a great experience with my coaches.
Do you have any wise words for younger athletes? Go for it! Give it a try, and stay confident. We come from a tiny area, and I'm here at Castleton. Many people thought I couldn't play college softball, probably myself included. But go in with a good mindset. If you make the team and you aren't playing as much as you like, don't give up! Keep working hard; the coaches will see it, and you'll get your moments. It just takes time.
Expressing gratitude: I'd like to give a big shout-out to my pitching coach Ralph Halbach, of the Vermont Rockets, who's been with me since I was young. I've brought everything he's taught me into every game. I think about him all the time, and I miss him dearly. He's meant a lot to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.