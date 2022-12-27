Missisquoi Valley Union High School alum Anna Comiskey is passionate about field hockey, and this fall, she joined the Saint Michael's College Purple Knights for her sophomore season.
Q&A with Anna Comiskey
How did you end up at Saint Michael's College? I did online school in my junior year of high school and decided to attend early college to challenge myself. I did an early college at Castleton University where I lived on campus and played field hockey.
What led you to transfer? Going to Castleton for early college was a stepping stone, not the final step. It's a good school, but I knew I'd most likely transfer for what I wanted to do. I was working toward a political science degree, which Saint Michael's offers, and I figured Burlington and Montpelier would provide more opportunities for internships. Rich Clark, my political science professor at Castleton, was a big help to me. He's probably the best professor I'll ever have. He's kind and truthful and has so many connections. I told him I was thinking about leaving, and he told me to go where I was happy and where I'd be getting the best experience.
What did you enjoy about playing field hockey for St. Mike's? I love the team; we have an amazing environment, and we’re very connected. It's not something I envisioned a year ago — playing for a D2 school. Carla Hesler is a great coach; she's so positive; she's there to help her athletes improve and get where they want to be, and I'm very happy to be playing with Danielle Cummings again. She's part of the reason I started talking to Coach Carla. She really encouraged me to come and play and told me it was a great team.
What is it like reconnecting with your MVU teammate Danielle Cummings as college teammates? It's funny, in high school we call her Dan-o. I call her that on the team, and no one else knows why. It's those little connections. She was the only one I knew coming in, and she's helped me connect with others.
What have you enjoyed about your other teammates? We're all really positive and cheer each other on. We don't have tension between us, even on the field. We eat together and stay really connected. It's a fun team to be part of.
What impact do your coaches have on the team? Jim Laskarzewski, is the goalie coach, and he's so supportive. I missed a pass and got down on myself, but he encouraged me not to get frustrated. He's also got a great eye on defense; many times it surprises me because I never thought of it that way.
What’s it like being at school with your sister Cailey? I love my sister Cailey very much, and we've been so close. I've always wanted to go to school with my sister, and we've grown even closer over the last few years. We're a minute walk from each other, which is really nice. I'll go visit her before or after practice. I can even steal her clothes, although she can catch me now because she'll see me on campus!
MVU takeaways? I feel like Mrs. (Jeanne) and Mr. (Ed) Rainville, who coached me my freshman and sophomore year, taught me discipline. Becoming an NCAA athlete in what would have been my senior year of high school required that discipline. Mrs. Rainville put me everywhere on the field, and I learned all of them; she also taught me the value of training. It gave me the flexibility to be an offensive and defensive player and even a goalie at times. I even called her last year to talk with her and ask what she thought I should do about playing and school choice. She played for UVM and knew so many college players. I wanted her to be a reference and told me how proud of me she was. I still consider her my coach, and she's been such a good influence. She's such a great person, and it's nice knowing you still have someone supporting you, even though she hasn't been my coach in four years.
Thank yous: Going through the whole college process, my mom Liza was the one who pushed me to reach out to the Castleton coach so I'd stay connected to the game. She also encouraged me to make the best choice for me when it came to transferring.
