Kurtis and Jade Rogers were in their element when I joined them for an interview on the creation and establishment of Cold Hollow Disc Golf. A late-morning downpour sent us scurrying to the large post and beam barn that housed cows and hay bales long before it became the Cold Hollow Disc Golf Pro Shop.
Outside the barn, the 18-hole disc golf course meanders through the fields and forests of the Rogers' extensive property, often providing breathtaking views of Jay Peak and the Green Mountains. Each hole has been carefully designed by Kurtis and strives to weave the natural features of the rugged Vermont landscape into the line of play.
Even the old barn gets in on the action since the first hole requires throwing the disc out the massive front door.
Q&A with Kurtis Rogers
How did the vision for Cold Hollow Disc Golf begin? I started playing disc golf in Maine in 1999, and I watched some of the biggest courses be built. We moved to Enosburg 11 years ago and had the property, but I didn't have the time to build the course. I scouted the holes and knew the topography of the land, and I knew what would be cool and how to get from point A to Z.
When did you open Cold Hollow Disc Golf? I'd talked with Jonathan Betts, the owner of Black Falls Disc Golf in Montgomery, and he walked the course with me. In 2019, we decided to build nine holes; it was going to be a five-year plan, with plans to open in 2024. When COVID hit, my catering gigs disappeared, and we went all in; we'd saved up the money for the baskets, and the rest was sweat equity. We opened on July 24, 2020.
What about Vermont's landscape makes it great for disc golf courses? West Coast golf is all about wind and wide open fields. East Coast golf is short, technical, and in the woods. Vermont disc golf, in particular, is technical and par-hard. You have to be a good player to get a par from the pro tees. When we moved here, I'd walk through the woods and say, 'this would be a amazing hole for a course!' And when I built the course, I put all that into play. I've got wide open fields and short and long technical woods shots. Vermont gives you all the topography you need to build an outstanding course.
Have you had any national attention with the course? The guys from GK Pro who do videos for the pros came out and played the course the first season. I look back, and I know it needed a lot of work. Last year Chris Young, who runs Disc Golf Vermont asked if I'd host the Green Mountain Championship, AM side, with Black Falls. We were ready for the GMC, and it played great. We also got amazing reviews. This year we’re excited for the Cold Hollow Classic in October, it’s our first two-day DGVT event at Cold Hollow.
What maintenance do you do on the course now that it's complete? This year I've been cleaning the rough, getting rid of certain 'jail' spots and continuing to push stuff out and make the course as nice as possible. I'm looking to keep things as organic as possible. I'm working on building walls and bridges with the stone and wood on the property. I want everything to look like it belongs here.
What are the top three things people most enjoy about the course? The main one is variety. There's a shot for everyone; I've got places people with a powerful arm can really show that off, and I've got places people with less of an arm can come up with some great shots. People also love the topography; it's beautiful here, and people love the variety of the land. The last thing people like is the two-tee setup. I've got the long and short tees, and they're par-ed exactly the same. That makes it fun for everyone; you can play with your kids, and they can beat you!
What three things do you love about the sport? I've met the greatest people through disc golf. I've always been a sucker for disc golf, and I love the shapes and flights of discs. I was a forehand player when I was young. I hurt myself in 2019, and I had to move to a backhand game. I've learned to throw the disc in ways I've never thrown before, and it's cool to see the under-stable/over-stable aspect of throwing a disc. I also love being in the woods. I can play a round by myself, and it's therapeutic.
What services are offered at the pro shop? There are two disc golf pro shops located on a disc golf course in Vermont, and this is one of them. We've got bags, discs, baskets and disc golf apparel, and I love helping new players. I know how to make the disc work for me, and I like to help others enjoy that same experience. I've got discs for beginners all the way to some specialty discs that experienced players would love to get their hands on.
