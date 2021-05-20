ST. ALBANS — Colchester struck first on Thursday afternoon, plating a run in the top of the first inning and adding another in the second for an early two-run lead.
The Bobwhites put together their first scoring threat in the third inning, but they were unable cash in on the opportunity.
BFA starter Christian Vallee pitched his way out of trouble in the top of the fourth inning, as Colchester had runners on second and third with one out.
Colchester scored their third and final run in the fifth inning on a long sacrifice fly to left field.
Vallee led things off for the Bobwhites with an opposite-field single in the top of the fifth. Aiden Savoy’s single put BFA runners on second and third with two outs. Noah Place drove in the Bobwhites’ first run bringing the score to 3-1 Colchester after five.
Isaac Gratton led off the sixth inning for BFA with a single up the middle, and Christian Vallee kept things rolling with an opposite-field single. Colchester shut down the late-inning threat with a strikeout to end the inning.
Joey Nachaczewski took over for Vallee on the mound in the seventh and got out of a bases-loaded jam by inducing a ground ball to third base to end the inning, but BFA couldn’t get anything going in the seventh, and Colchester earned the 3-1 Metro victory.
“We were sloppy today, but Joe and Christian bared down then they had to, and I think Colchester missed more scoring opportunities than we did,” said Bobwhite coach Will Howrigan.
“We’ve got two games left in the regular season, and we have to get better every day; that’s what it boils down to.”
The team has three players graduating this season, Aiden Savoy, Christian Vallee, and Noah Place.
“I’ve enjoyed working with all three of them. They’ve done a good job leading a young group. The fight and determination starts with them; it’s from the top down.”
