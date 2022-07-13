SWANTON - The Champlain and Colchester 10/12 Little League Softball teams battled through six innings of back and forth ball before Colchester earned the 14-13 win in the Vermont Little League State Tournament on Wednesday, July 13 at the John R. Raleigh Memorial Field.
Colchester jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first, but Champlain answered, plating one run in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI from Marah McGinn.
Emma Parah, who replaced McGinn in the circle for Champlain, struck out Colchester's first two batters and induced a fly-out to end the half inning.
Ayana Reynolds led off for Champlain in the bottom of the second, sending a sharply hit ground ball past second base for a base hit. Colchester got the lead runner and nearly turned a double play, but Anna Ebert made it safely to first.
A well placed, two-out bunt by Lan Doan advanced Ebert to third. A walk to Chatham Brouillette loaded the bases for Parah, who dropped a ball into right field, plating one run. Isabella Stuart's walk brought in the tying run, and Brouillette scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball, entering the dugout to glass-breaking cheers. Champlain left the second with a 4-3 advantage.
Parah went back to work in the top of the third, and while Colchester loaded the bases, she preserved, taking the final batter herself and maintaining Champlain's 4-3 lead.
Julia Hungerford led off for Champlain, out-pacing the throw to first for a single. Lamos sent a ball through the gap, reaching first and advancing Hungerford to third. Two errors allowed Champlain to plate two runs and take a 6-3 lead.
Ebert dropped a single into shallow center, keeping the home team's offense rolling. Brouillette delivered with a two-out double, notching an RBI. Champlain held a 7-3 lead headed into the fourth.
Parah retired Colchester's lead-off batter, but Colchester went on to tie the game 7-7.
Heads-up base running allowed Stuart to score on a passed ball, a bunt by Lamos sent the ninth run across the plate, and Champlain retook the lead, 9-7.
Colchester regained the lead in the top of the fifth, but Brouillette knocked a one-out single to center, followed by a single for Stuart, who loaded the bases. McGinn slugged a two-run double to give Champlain the lead. Two more runs scored on the next at-bat, giving Champlain a 13-9 advantage.
Colchester kicked off the top of the sixth with a walk and a single for two early base runners and later took the lead, eventually securing the win and a trip to Bristol, CT, for the 10/12 Little League Softball Regional Tournament.
Champlain coaches Seth Hungerford and Brad Brouillette reflected on the outstanding girls they coached through the 2022 tournament season.
Seth Hungerford: These girls bonded and had each other's backs. They knew they could rely on one another no matter what the situation. They're a great group of girls, and they left it all on the field every day.
Brad Brouillette: These girls have so much heart. They care about the game and for one another. They have so much to be proud of; they may not see it that in the moment, but I hope they will later on.
