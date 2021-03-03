ST. ALBANS - The BFA Bobwhites basketball team hosted the Colchester Lakers on Tuesday night, in a game that would see BFA’s scoring struggles continue.
The Bobwhites got out to an early lead, going up by a score of 6-2 mid-way through the first frame, but Colchester made some adjustments to their game, and ended up taking the quarter 11-6.
BFA again came out with a lot of energy, with Bobwhite Justin Brown opening up the scoring just 20 seconds in. Colchester answered back with three consecutive tallies by the midway mark, at which point the Bobwhites regained control. Led by Noah Earl, Charlie Yates and Thomas Demar, BFA was able to push back until they were within two points of tying the game, and headed into the halftime break 22-20.
In the third, BFA continued the route they were on early, and Peter Jolley tied the game up at 22 with 7:09 on the clock. The Lakers hit a free throw, but Case Ballarad didn’t allow them to retain the lead for long and pushed the score to 26-23, giving BFA the lead for the first time since the beginning of the first quarter. With 3:30 remaining, Colchester once again tied things up with a 3-point shot. Time dwindled in the quarter, and play became back and forth until the Lakers hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer and took a 37-32 lead. That buzzer beater seemed to take the wind out of the Bobwhites' sails, and Colchester took over the game in the final quarter.
BFA did have their chances to keep the game close, but seemed unable to capitalize on their opportunities in the final frame. Twelve fouls were handed out as neither team wanted to go quietly, eight of which were called against BFA. Four of those eight fouls called on BFA were in the final 1:20 of the quarter, and the Lakers didn’t miss a single free throw in that span, allowing them to run up the score. Things didn't go as the Bobwhites hoped after a strong stretch of play, and Colchester came out on top with a final score of 56-43.