ST. ALBANS - The BFA Bobwhites basketball team hosted the Colchester Lakers on Tuesday night. The Bobwhites got out to an early lead, but Colchester adjusted their game, taking the quarter 11-6.
Bobwhite Justin Brown opening up the scoring in the second quarter. Led by Noah Earl, Charlie Yates and Thomas Demar, BFA was able to come within two points of tying the game, and headed into the halftime break 22-20.
In the third, Peter Jolley tied the game up at 22 with 7:09 on the clock. Case Ballarad pushed the score to 26-23. With 3:30 remaining, Colchester tied things up with a 3-point shot. The Lakers hit a 3-point shot at the buzzer and took a 37-32 lead.
Twelve fouls were handed out in the fourth, eight against BFA. Four of the eight called on BFA came in the final minute of the quarter, allowing them to run up the score. Colchester came out on top with a final score of 56-43.