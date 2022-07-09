Colby Brouillette's tie-breaking three-run homer in the fourth secured the Vermont Lake Monsters a 4-2 victory over the Nashua Silver Knights in Futures League baseball action on Friday, July 8 at Holman Stadium.
Stepping to the plate in a two-out situation, Brouillette (BFA-St. Albans/Clarkson) worked the count to 2-1, fouled off five straight pitches, and then launched a three-run homer to right in the fourth, giving the Lake Monsters a 4-1 lead. Nashua scored one run, but the Lake Monsters held on for the win.
Friday's win snapped the Lake Monsters three-game losing streak, and broke the Silver Knights nine-game winning streak. Vermont, now 27-11, moves 7 1/2 games in front of Nashua (19-18) for first-place in the FCBL standings with 25 scheduled regular-season games remaining.
The Lake Monsters return to Centennial Field on July 9 at 6:05 p.m. and July 10 at 5:05 p.m. for games against the Westfield Starfires.
