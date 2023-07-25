Colby Brouillette stepped to the plate at Centennial Field on Monday, July 24, to represent the Vermont Lake Monsters in the 2023 Home Run Derby.
Brouillette (BFA-St. Albans/Clarkson University/Central Connecticut State University) represented the Lake Monsters in 2022, but having the opportunity to compete at his home ballpark made this year's home run derby even more special.
Q&A with Colby Brouillette
What was it like competing in the home run derby at Centennial? It's an honor to be recognized and be able to represent the Lake Monsters, especially in front of the home fans; knowing they had my back was unreal and made it really special.
What will you remember the most about the home run derby? Being at Centennial with my teammates and the support of my family, fans, and friends made it such a cool night. I also met a lot of new players in the derby.
How do you prepare for a home run derby? This home run derby format is based on three minutes of batting with one timeout, rather than three outs, and my coach, Matt Fischer, threw to me. Before the derby, we practiced before batting practice on conditioning myself and when to call my timeout, which was helpful. The endurance part is the biggest thing you have to get down. Your legs tire with all those swings, and you have to learn to use less than 100 percent of your max effort and still hit the ball out of the park. I conditioned myself to swing as many times as possible in three minutes while being selective about pitches. You also have to condition your mind to be selective and swing at stuff you can put out of the ballpark.
What pitches are you looking to hit? You have to go for anything close because you have to get as many swings in as possible in three minutes. I was looking for middle in, belt high, which is my sweet spot.
How does the crowd support help you while you're batting? I hit three home runs in a row, and the crowd erupted. That was really cool. There were Colby chants going on--everyone was being loud, and that helped me out. I was able to build off that energy. It actually calmed me down and helped me get into a rhythm.
How do you get into the rhythm in a home run derby? Getting the first home run is the hardest, but after that it's as smooth as butter--almost automatic. You don't really think; you see the ball and it looks like a beach ball when you get into that rhythm.
