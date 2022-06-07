GEORGIA - Colby Brouillette 'had himself a night' on Monday, May 30, going 3-for-5 with three runs, a pair of doubles, a homer, and three RBI to lead the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 9-3 victory over the Brockton Rox at Centennial Field.
Brouillette, who attends Clarkson University, will be playing for the Vermont Lake Monsters in the Futures League this summer. He joined the team late last season and is looking forward to a full season with the team in 2022.
Q&A with Colby Brouillette
What are you looking forward to as you rejoin the Lake Monsters? I can't wait to have an entire summer with the Lake Monsters. It's special to call Centennial Field my home field for the summer.
What did you enjoy about that experience last summer? The thing I enjoyed most was the professional atmosphere at Centennial. The Lake Monsters' staff does a great job--from the manager to coach Pete Wilk. It's a great experience and atmosphere, and I learned a lot from the other players and the coaches. Coach Wilk does a great job with the guys.
What are some of the team-related memories you took from last summer? Jimmy Evans, who plays at Tufts, talked about how baseball is a game of averages. Tyler Pabaratao spoke about staying positive. They'd pick me up; that went both ways. When you get that brotherhood, it has a ripple effect. Coach Wilk talks about approach at the plate, situational hitting, and small ball stuff. Everyone wants to be there and wants to win. As BFA St. Albans athletic director Mr. (Dan) Marlow says: 'Surround yourself with great people." That's what the Lake Monsters do; they have great players and great people.
What will you remember from your 2022 season at Clarkson University? This spring, we played at the Rochester Institute of Technology; I went 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double, and five RBI. The game was called in the fourth inning, so none of the numbers counted. At the time, that felt like it would be the best game I'd play. We upset Skidmore (No. 1) in the playoffs. It was a great team win. We jumped out early and never let up. Our pitcher, Kyle Locklear, was lights out. That was probably the best team game we've played. I hit a first-pitch grand slam in the sixth inning in the second game. I'll never forget that. After the game, I went up to my mom and asked her to pinch me. It didn't feel real.
What kind of growth did you see from the beginning of the Clarkson season to the end? Early in the season, I knew something was off in my swing. So I went home and hit with Bob Accabo at Bases Loaded; he made some adjustments, and it started to click. I've also tried to strengthen my mental approach. Baseball is a game of averages, and you can't get too high or too low. You have to stay as consistent as you can.
How have you dealt with injury and rehab this year? I was a designated hitter again this year. I had elbow surgery in September (2021) and was cleared to hit in Mid-February. It's a process and a long recovery, but it's going well. I should DH for the Lake Monsters for the first couple of weeks and then be cleared to throw. DHing isn't easy; it's great when it's going well but not great when it's not. My Clarkson coach, Jim Kane, always had my back; he never doubted me even if I had a bad game. He kept me up all year!
Lake Monsters Coach Pete Wilk: First and foremost, he's a great teammate who puts the team above himself. He's fun to be around, and he's got a magnetic personality. The guys like being around him, and that includes the coaching staff. There's a joy on the kid's face every day. I credit his parents for instilling the team-first mindset; it's deeply woven into the fabric of his DNA. Colby's had some big RBI's for us this season, and he's hitting in the middle of the order. We saw him for a few weeks last year, and he was a huge factor in our victories. It's not an accident he was asked back. We want the guys with a team mindset. Those guys help mold the clubhouse tone, which goes a long way. He recognizes this is a special opportunity. This is one of the best college summer baseball experiences out there.
He's a catcher, but he had a bad arm last year; on his first day for us, he still went down to catch bullpens with our pitchers because he knew it would help the team. That's the first image I have--him with his catcher's gear over his shoulder going down to help the team even though he was hurt. That doesn't go unnoticed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.