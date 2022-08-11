BFA St. Albans grad and Clarkson University student, Colby Brouillette, was awarded the George Commo award by the Vermont Lake Monsters. The award is presented to the top Monsters’ player from Vermont as voted by the fans. Brouillette, who played briefly with the Lake Monsters in 2021, is completing his first full season with the team.
