The Vermont Lake Monsters opened the season with a 6-4 victory over the Brockton Rox on Wednesday, May 24. Franklin County's own Colby Brouillette played a role in the Futures League season-opening win.
Brouillette, a graduate of BFA-St. Albans High School and Clarkson University recently committed to D1 Central Connecticut and returned to the Lake Monsters for the 2023 season.
Brouillette hit a first-pitch line drive two-run triple to right center to give the Lake Monsters a 3-0 advantage in the bottom of the first.
Brockton cut the deficit to 4-3 on a Manny Ramirez Jr. solo home run in the top of the third inning, but Cooper O'Brien, another Vermont player (Vergennes High School/Colby-Sawyer College), had a two-run single in the sixth to restore the Lake Monsters' three-run lead.
Vermont led 6-4 in the eighth when the Rox loaded the bases with no outs on three straight walks. Wyatt Cameron, another Vermonter (Middlebury/Central Connecticut), came on in relief to strike out the side on 14 pitches (throwing 11 for strikes) to keep the Lake Monsters' advantage at two runs. Cameron had one strikeout in a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to earn the save.
NEXT GAME: Thursday vs. Norwich, 6:35 p.m. at Centennial Field.
