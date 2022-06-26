In a tie breaking home run derby in the Futures League, Colby Brouillette of Georgia, VT, came up big at Campanelli Field in Brockton, MA, to give the Vermont Lake Monsters their 20th win in last 22 games.
Each team got 10 outs (any swing not resulting in a home run), and it was Brouillette (BFA-St. Albans/Clarkson) who hit four homers to secure the win. Brockton answered with only one home run in their half, giving Vermont a 4-1 win in the Derby.
