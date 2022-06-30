It was an awesome start to the summer season for the U16 Vermont Rockets team at the USA Softball Slugfest in Hartford, CT, over the weekend. With four practices under their belts, the young ladies from BFA-St. Albans, Essex, North Country, and Lamoille High Schools came together in 90 degree heat and captured the championship on Sunday evening.
The weekend started out a little rusty against the CT Lightning. The Rockets were down 8-1 in a timed game, and came back to make the final score 8-6 as the home team but ended up in the loss column. They would see them again.
The second game was against the Maine Outlaws, another team the Rockets would see later. The Rockets were the home team again; down 7-1 the girls buckled down and made a super effort to come back late, scoring six runs in the last innings as the game timed out to end in a 7-7 tie.
In the third game, the U16 Rockets broke through against Worcester Union. Being the home team again they played an extremely clean game and won 6-1. This left the ladies at 1-1-1 in Saturday’s pool play landing them the No. 8 seed out of 16 and setting them up for an exciting day on Sunday.
In the first game on Sunday, the girls would play the No. 9 Lightning, and get payback on with a 3-2 victory. They moved on to face the No. 1 seed Valley Storm from New York in the quarterfinal.
The Rockets were the visiting team throughout the day and jumped on the Storm in the first inning, scoring four runs and continued to pile on. The Rockets ended up knocking off the Storm 11-2 and moving to the semi-final.
The semi-final game was another rematch from Saturday, this time against the No. 4 seed Maine Outlaws.
It was a closely contested matchup with the Rockets up 3-1 until the bottom of the fourth with the Outlaws coming back to tie the game at three. With time winding down in the top of the fift,h the Rockets scratched out the go-ahead run to take the lead 4-3. The Rockets sat the Outlaws down in order in the bottom half of the inning to win and secure their spot in the championship game.
The final game was against the No. 2 seed Lakes Region Chaos. The Rockets jumped out quickly in the first inning to a 6-0 lead and never looked back. The girls kept the pressure on throughout the game and ended up run ruling the Chaos 10-0 to secure the win and championship.
It was an outstanding, all around team effort with great hitting, excellent pitching, baserunning, and improving defense each inning, from the first game to the last on the weekend. Congratulations to all of the U16 Rockets team!
I’d like to thank all the parents for their help in keeping the team hydrated, fed, and in the shade all weekend. One parent in particular owes the team a Chick-Fil-A dinner at the end of an upcoming practice, and I know the girls can’t wait to have it!
Players: Alyssa Boudreau, Grace Burnor, Ruby Dasaro, Gabby Henry, Mckenna Hughes, Ava Hutchins, Ally Lapierre, Jenna Laramie, Evelyn McAdoo, Tyra Scelza, Gabby Spagnuolo-Chawla, and Sierra Yates.
Coaches: Assistant coaches Candace Dasaro and Phil Laramie, head coach Gary Champney.
Mark your calendar: The 16U Rockets will play their home tournament on July 29 & 30. We'll have more details as we get closer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.