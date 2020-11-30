ENOSBURG — Rodney Burns and Renee Pattee of Enosburg shared the 2020 Mountain Coach of the Year for the Enosburg girls varsity soccer team.
The dynamic duo was also awarded the 2020 Small School Coach of the Year Award by the Vermont Soccer Coaches Association.
The Enosburg girls went undefeated in the regular season and hosted two home playoff games, falling to Vergennes in the semifinal game.
"It's an honor to be recognized this way. It goes back to the kids and what kind of a group we had," said Burns.
"My goal from the start was to get the girls to believe they could do it."
Burns, in his first year with the team, recalled the first practice of the season.
"I remember asking how many of them thought they could make a run in playoffs. Only a few raised their hands," said Burns.
"I kept asking as we kept winning, and everyone was raising their hands by the end."
Burns was initially reluctant to take the coaching position since he hadn't played soccer since high school.
"I spent a lot of time on Google looking up plays and practice plans," said Burns.
"The girls had a ton of talent, and they were an easy group to work with. Coaching 13 years of baseball, I had an idea of how to connect with this group.
"I had the most fun coaching this team that I've had in quite a while. I'm still struggling not having soccer practice. I'm even watching soccer games on TV, and that didn't use to happen," said Burns.
Having Pattee and assistant coach Nik Saboroski by his side was a big help.
"There's no way I could have done this by myself—the combination of them and the group we had made for a great season."
Burns recalled the final game of the regular season.
"Danville had lost only one game, and we knew they'd be tough. I spoke with the team and told them to gear themselves up for the game and mentally prepare," said Burns.
"They went right to business and played the best game they had all season."
Burns was pleased with the progression he saw in playoffs.
"In the quarterfinal against Lake Region game, they shifted into the next gear and played a great game," said Burns.
"We were 0-0 with Vergennes at the half in the semifinal. We had multiple opportunities to score, and the girls played their hearts out.
"We lost Dana Elkins to injury, and I think if circumstances had allowed her to play, we would have made a run at the championship.
"This was a season to look back at and be proud of. It was a great opportunity, and after hours and hours of contemplating whether I'd do it or not, I'm so glad I did."
When Pattee found out Burns had accepted the varsity coaching position, she offered to help.
"We had no idea what type of a season we would have if any at all," said Pattee.
When the season was announced, the team had to adjust to COVID guidelines.
"Having to wear a mask and monitoring the girls every practice wasn’t as bad as we anticipated, and they all adapted well," said Pattee.
It didn't take long for Pattee to realize the 2020 group would be competitive.
"After a short tryout, we were excited about the team we had. These girls played well together.
"We had to move some players around due to injuries, and they all adapted well," said Pattee.
"These girls have heart and a love for the game. Every game, regardless of the opponent, they gave their all.
"Some games they didn’t play “Their Game” and they knew it, but they never gave up! Rodney and I felt from the beginning, we had the team to beat, and we were right," said Pattee.
"Receiving the Coach of the Year awards was a surprise, especially for our first year coaching. I am looking forward to next season."
This article will publish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.