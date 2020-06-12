ST. PAUL, MN/SWANTON, VT — Brianna St. Amour, of Swanton, now lives in Saint Paul, MN, a city 10 minutes from Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed at the end of May, and became the epicenter of the riots that have since rocked the nation.
“Seeing this city I love, and that’s become my home, like this, has been heartbreaking. It’s helped me see how different my experience living here is than so many others, especially those in the black community in Minneapolis, who live here, and my heart breaks for them,” said St. Amour.
St. Amour chose to travel to south Minneapolis to help residents clean up after the riots’ initial days.
“We got there, and there were so many people rallying with the community. It was so cool to see,” said St. Amour.
St. Amour has worked for the past five years as a middle school youth minister at the St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Woodbury, MN, a suburb of St. Paul.
“Many of the kids I work with have never encountered racism, riots and protests. They are realizing the reality of this, and we are learning to walk through it together,” said St. Amour.
“They want to help, to step in and do whatever they can. It’s been beautiful to see. We all know change has to happen, and we will work to figure it out together.”
St. Amour has also been talking with folks at home in Vermont.
“I never experienced anything like this growing up; coming here has made me realize just how many people didn’t get the childhood I had in a lot of ways.”
Brianna and her brother Matt, children of Ken and Dena, grew up in a family where love, support, and athletics were part of everyday life.
“When I was growing up, I had my parents and so many other adults in my life who genuinely cared for me. I’ve realized since working in the city, that that’s not the norm,” said St. Amour.
“A lot of athletes in Franklin County can relate to the camaraderie that’s present in small towns and small schools; when you’re 16 or 17 and feel that community support, it’s great.
“When Matt’s teams won three state championships his sophomore year, the whole community was involved, and the beauty of that unity was incredible,” said St. Amour.
St. Amour and her brother now live thousands of miles apart.
“Matt’s incredible! We were able to be friends in high school, and he’s my best friend now. I’m so grateful for that relationship and the way we support each other,” said St. Amour. “I miss him so much!”
Games and victories are a big part of sports, but St. Amour found other things to draw from her athletic experiences that were equally valuable.
“My athletic career at MVU was one of the places I learned the power resilience and grace. “
St. Amour recalled her years with the struggling MVU basketball team.
“Most people wouldn’t think we had a great win/loss record, but I was always very proud of my teammates and my team for our resilience.
“We decided we were going to play the season, and if it didn’t go our way, we were still coming back the next day,” said St. Amour.
“Sports may seem like just a game, but there’s so much more. You’re committing to something, and you need discipline!”
St. Amour chuckled as she recalled some of the responsibilities she had in her high school career.
“I didn’t want to run Frontage Road in cross country or get up at 5 am to take batting practice before school for softball, but it taught me discipline and accountability.”
The year St. Amour was a freshman the MVU cross country team won a state championship. Sarah Flint and Maeve Evans May Bevins, senior captains, led the team.
“When I was a senior, I remembered how Sarah and Maeve motivated me to want to run for them. I knew if I could contribute just a little bit, I could help us win,” said St. Amour.
“My last year at MVU, I was the only senior on the cross country team, and I recognized that I’d set the tone on the team as an upperclassman.
“Richard Flint was coach at the time, and he always wanted the upperclassmen to lead with accountability and discipline.
“I use those qualities all the time in my job with this ministry; I would never ask someone to do something I wouldn’t do. The more we empower and encourage each other, the better it will be.”
St. Amour has continued to run, but now the streets of her city are her course.
“It’s an awesome stress reliever, and it’s a great way to just be me and exist and not think about anything else. I’m so grateful that I learned to love running in high school.”
Watching kids grow up in an urban area has given St. Amour a new perspective on small-town sports.
“I had the opportunity to play four sports in high school, be on student council, in the musical, in model UN, and so much more. A lot of people out here don’t have that,” said St. Amour.
“Growing up in a small community, I had the opportunity to do so many things and use all of my talents in so many different ways; that played a big part in my life long after I played my last game.”