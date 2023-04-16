The BFA-Fairfax Bullets defeated Lamoille 9-8 on Saturday, April 15, thanks to a walk-off double. The game was tied at eight with BFA-Fairfax batting in the bottom of the seventh when Max Clark doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Bats blistered as BFA-Fairfax Varsity collected seven hits and Lamoille tallied seven in the high-scoring game.
The Bullets took an early lead in the first inning, as Braydon Gillilan drew a walk, scoring one run.
BFA-Fairfax knotted the game up at eight in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Gabe Nyland-Funke doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The Bullets scored three runs in the sixth inning; the big inning was thanks to a triple by Clark, an error on a ball put in play by Reagan Baumeister, and a double by Nyland-Funke.
Lamoille scored four runs in the fifth inning, as Conner Closek, Zach Schriber, and Hayden Peters, all sent runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Dylan Sicard toed the rubber for the Bullets, lasting one and one-third innings, allowing three hits and four runs while striking out one.
Daniel Mlcuch was on the mound for Lamoille; he surrendered five runs on three hits over three innings, striking out two. Stokley Puleio and Closek entered the game from the bullpen, throwing three innings and one-third of an inning respectively.
The Bullets racked up seven hits in the game; Clark and Nyland-Funke each managed multiple hits, and Clark led BFA-Fairfax with three hits in four at bats.
Ryan Sheehan was the winning pitcher for BFA-Fairfax.
