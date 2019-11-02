FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax girls varsity soccer team faced White River Valley on Wednesday, October 23rd, in the first round of playoffs, earning a 4-1 victory.
The Bullets’ scoring effort was led by Claire Bushey, who helped propel her team to the quarterfinals, scoring two goals against visiting White River Valley.
Bushey’s outstanding performance on the soccer field this season earned her the Athlete of the Week award as well as the praise of her coach, Jojo Lynch.
“Claire certainly deserves this recognition,” said Lynch. “She has scored 31 goals for us in her three years on varsity. She had 17 of those goals this season.”
Bushey’s soccer career at BFA Fairfax has not been without difficulty.
“Claire has battled concussions and injuries, and each time she’s come back stronger and ready for more,” said Lynch. “She is what I consider to be a silent leader; she leads our team by example and consistently shows up ready to work.”
“She works as hard in practice as she does in games and she is always a team player!” said Lynch. “The team and I are absolutely going to notice a difference next season without her spirit and skills.”
Bushey, who grew up in Fletcher, has played soccer for as long as she can remember and it remains her favorite sport.
At the beginning of the season, Lynch encouraged Bushey to set a goal to score ten goals over the season.
Bushey agreed that was a good idea, and took up the challenge. After the second Winooski game, six games into the season, Bushey scored her tenth goal.
“It felt attainable,” said Bushey, “but it also was a goal I could spend the season working towards.”
Ready to raise the stakes, Bushey decided to bump her goal for goals to 15.
“I was extremely excited when I hit 15!” said Bushey, “and Jojo was happy too, that I set the goal and made it!”
During the game against White River Valley, Bushey scored her 16th and 17th goals of the season.
“Every year I’ve been trying to score a couple more goals than the year before,” said Bushey. “It’s my senior year, and I wanted to leave everything on the field.”
While the chance to play two playoff games was a big accomplishment for the soccer team, Bushey recalled her favorite game of the season.
“Our first MVU game was exciting because we got ahead in the first half,” said Bushey. “They tied the game and it went into overtime, but we were playing hard and managed to win that game.”
This year’s team has made Bushey’s senior year extra special.
“This team has a lot of skilled individual players and it was nice to watch us grow and improve as a team through the season,” said Bushey. “I’ve played with some of my teammates since I was in the Fairfax/Fletcher soccer league in elementary school.”
Bushey is a big fan of her coach at BFA Fairfax.
“Coach Jojo is great! She’s been my coach for the past three years and she’s always been amazing,” said Bushey. “She pushes you to be a better player, and she puts you where she knows you’ll be needed and she believes you’ll succeed.”
“She’s good at teaching the game, and she is also good at teaching the mental side of the game.”
When it comes to inspiration, Bushey thanked her father for his support.
“My dad is motivational for me. He’s come to all of my games, and I love to see him on the sidelines,” Bushey said. “He pushes me to play as hard as I can.”
With her last varsity soccer season in the rearview mirror, Bushey spoke candidly about the game she loves.
“Soccer seems so right to me. It’s exciting and fast-paced and there’s always something to be doing,” said Bushey. “ I’ve grown up playing it. I’ve looked forward to it every year.”
In the years ahead, Bushey would like to continue playing soccer if possible, and she would also like to coach.
This spring, Bushey will graduate from BFA Fairfax. She plans to attend the University of Vermont in the fall.
Bushey earned the she got the Green and Gold Scholarship this year, an excellent accomplishment. She plans to study chemistry at UVM.
“I like how Chemistry explains how everything works,” said Bushey. “Chemistry is all about why things happen and I think that’s incredible.”