BFA St. Albans grad Clayton McAllister (Class of 2021) was well known for his work ethic and outstanding effort when he competed with the Bobwhites. He's taken that with him to Williston State College in North Dakota, and it's proved to be just as useful there as it is back home.
At the time of this interview, McAllister had played in 19 games with the Williston State Tetons, batting .368 in 68 plate appearances. Defensively, McAllister had a .988 fielding percentage with 75 putouts.
Not one to obsess over stats, McAllister hasn't looked at his numbers this season; he prefers to let things play out on the field.
Q&A with Clayton (CJ) McAllister
Teams got back to spring training travel this winter after a year off due to COVID. What did you enjoy about your trips? We played seven games in Colorado and Iowa and went to Arizona for almost three weeks, which was awesome! We went on a 14-game win streak; we lost the season's first game and then won 14 in a row. The team came together, and we were just scrapping out wins. We ran into some really good teams in Arizona; we played two of the top-five junior colleges in the country, including Madison (second in D2 junior college) and Arizona Western (fourth in D1 junior college.) We're trying to get into the national ranks; we're in the top 35 right now, and we're hoping to climb into the top 20 and receive an official national rank.
What's it like living in North Dakota? It looks completely different from Vermont, but the people are very similar to those in Franklin County. The community is made up of hardworking farmers and tradespeople; it's very blue-collar, which surprised me. It felt like home. This town is a big oil town. People invest a lot of money into the community, and the baseball team donates a lot of time to help with fundraising. It's impressive to see how much the community of Williston does and how many people benefit.
What have you enjoyed about this team's mindset? This is the best baseball team I've ever played on. It's amazing how young the kids are since we're a two-year school, but it's crazy how talented they are. We have games we aren't swinging the bats well, but the pitchers keep us in it. Conversely, when the pitching hasn't been as dominant, the bats have come to life. We pick each other up on offense and defense, and it's very consistent. This team doesn't quit, even when we fall behind. Everyone is hungry to win, the team is so close, and everyone stays positive.
Do you have a memorable moment from the season so far? We have some great pitchers, and when they get in that flow and are executing, they trust me behind the plate, and I trust them. I got to catch a no-hitter in Nebraska, which was awesome. We had one kid who had 15 strikeouts and one with 16; that makes catching so easy!
Rylan Penner pitched the no-hitter; all his pitches were working, and he was blowing the ball by people and mixing it up with offspeed. I was 2-2 that game with a sac fly, sac bunt, a homer, and a single. That was probably my best game so far this season. We had a 25 mph wind blowing all game that died down for my third at-bat, and I was able to hit it out. The wind came back the next inning.
What has been your greatest strength so far this season? Being consistently competitive has been my strength so far. I've had a lot of long at-bats, and I try not to give any away. I've had a couple of errors behind the plate, but I've been trying to stay really consistent. That's resulted in me playing well. I've played a little in the outfield, and that's gone well.
How has this team helped you grow as an athlete? This has been one of the hardest working teams I've been on. We're hitting and lifting every night. As soon as practice and dinner, we're in the cages or the weight room. We've got 40 guys who have the same idea--we go in and grind.
What do you like about your coaching staff? They get on us when they need it and give us the pressure to go out and perform our best. Our head coach always talks about playing middle-inning baseball and keeping the energy stable and consistent. We're grinding it out, knowing it's not going to always go our way, but we need to be thinking right and grinding. Everyone is looking to get to the next level, and our head coach Mason is probably one of the hardest-working coaches when it comes to getting players recruited to their next level.
What are your goals for this season? I think the team has exceeded our expectations. I think the outcome will be something we're really proud of and pleased with, and we could have a really impressive record and postseason.
How did Franklin County baseball and the Bases Loaded Bulldogs prepare you for college? I'm always proud to be repping Franklin County and Vermont. The biggest thing that helped me was summer baseball. The Vermont high school season is almost like a warm-up for summer baseball. In junior college, the setup is similar to summer--you're playing as many games as you can. It means you have to stay in shape and keep your arm healthy.
What are your future plans? I'm going to try to keep playing and continue my education. I want to keep growing and pushing myself to the level I'm playing at, and I hope to play at the D2 level next year.
Williston State College Coach Mason Przybilla: Clayton has done a great job for us. He's a great kid and brings an energy every day that's strong and positive. He's a very mature kid and has taken on a leadership role right away with our group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.