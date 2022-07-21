Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHERN NEW YORK CLINTON ESSEX IN VERMONT THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VERMONT ADDISON ORANGE WASHINGTON IN NORTHEAST VERMONT CALEDONIA ESSEX ORLEANS IN NORTHWEST VERMONT CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE IN SOUTHERN VERMONT RUTLAND WINDSOR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BEEKMANTOWN, BRADFORD, BURLINGTON, CROWN POINT CENTER, ISLAND POND, JOHNSON, MIDDLEBURY, MINERVA, MONTPELIER, NEWCOMB, NEWPORT, PARADOX, PLATTSBURGH, RANDOLPH, RAY BROOK, RUTLAND, SCHROON LAKE, SOUTH HERO, SPRINGFIELD, ST. ALBANS, ST. JOHNSBURY, STOWE, TICONDEROGA, VERGENNES, AND WHITE RIVER JUNCTION.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Clinton, northeastern Essex, Lamoille, southwestern Orleans, south central Grand Isle, northern Chittenden and southeastern Franklin Counties through 145 PM EDT... At 1251 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Burlington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Essex Junction, South Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Burlington, Morrisville, Johnson Village, Cambridge, Winooski, Westford, Hyde Park, Colchester, Essex Junction Village, Fairfax, Williston, Belvidere Center, Enosburg, Waterville, Morrisville Village, Johnson and Keeseville. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 81 and 108. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northern New York...and northeastern and northwestern Vermont. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH