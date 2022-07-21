00-Tpnkeqbi7-d1LIK6kkwSQXljS87VQ9dAPwgoM_MOEKQLEVQLdGEKjA5G8VPZHf-aaAUrgnwgvQnZ_1RWb7NZPA.jpg

St. Albans Little League will host the 2022 10/12 Vermont Little League baseball tournament, with teams from Northeast (formerly Missisquoi), Williston, Brattleboro and Connecticut Valley competing over the next week for the Vermont state championship and a trip to Bristol, Connecticut, for the 10/12 Northeast Little League regional tournament.

Steve Smith, coach of 10/12 Northeast, spoke of the District III championship team: “We are very proud of this group. They are a true team, and every kid has made a contribution, one through 12. They all pull for each other and stay positive and just play good baseball.”

When to watch: You can catch Northeast in the first round of the tournament as they take on Williston at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation