ST. ALBANS — Comet coach Luke Cioffi was named Vermont Girls Ice Hockey Coach Of The Year 2018-19 by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
Cioffi, assistant coach Jeff Rouleau, and twenty years of Comet teams have won 10 official state titles, been to the championship all but three times, and amassed over 300 wins.
Before the Vermont Principal’s Association designated a girls hockey championship, Cioffi’s Comets won the ‘unofficial’ 2000-01 State Tournament.
The Comets’ performance last season and Cioffi’s dedication to the team on and off the ice, played into the decision.
“All of us lucky enough to work with Luke recognize how truly he deserves this special acknowledgment,” said BFA athletic director Dan Marlow, “and I know that Luke fully includes Jeff in this award.”
Marlow noted that Cioffi and Rouleau have made an effort to encourage all types of hockey in the community--both at home and state-wide.
“They are involved with youth hockey, sled hockey, para athletes, special needs hockey, and Make A Wish Hockey--there’s no end to how far their influence extends.”
The Comet community gathered this season for a reunion to celebrate two decades of excellence. Marlow smiled as he recalled the crowd of ladies who attended.
“Some of them were businesswomen; some had children with them--the influence is much more than hockey and spans a whole length of time.
“They’ve got a pipeline of talent that comes through, but it’s built on a passion and a lifestyle that they’ve created,” said Marlow. “They’ve used girls’ hockey as a tool to make others better.”
Danielle Roberts played for the Comets in the early years of the program.
“Luke and Jeff’s unwavering commitment to their players and team extends beyond the four short high school years and even beyond their own team.
“They have both coached multiple sports for more than 20 years,” said Roberts. “I can only imagine how many student-athletes they have impacted in that time.
“To be seen as a good coach, you need to be committed and have a good understanding of the game. To be seen as a great coach, you also need to be consistent with success.
“To receive this award, you need to have a genuineness and love for people that go above and beyond the call of duty of any coach.”
Melissa Bocash was a member of the inaugural Comet hockey team.
“The program Coach Cioffi and Rouleau have created is incredible,” said Bocash. “They continue to support players long after they leave high school.
“They may have ruined skittles for many of us, but the memories will last a lifetime,” said Bocash, “and the support they provide to youth hockey shows how dedicated they are.”
Rouleau, the man who’s been at Cioffi’s side for all 20 years, shared his thoughts.
“Luke lives and models what he teaches every day as a coach, and this makes him genuine, sincere, and believable.
“From the start, Luke has been about developing people first, knowing that everything else, including success on the ice, will take care of itself.
“Luke has been very thoughtful in not just developing a hockey program, but a family--one that continues to grow and evolve into something that is very special to be a part of.
“Luke always credits the success of the Comet Hockey Family to others,” said Rouleau. “He thanks coaches at the youth level and the local families for the quality kids we get.
“He credits the coaching support he’s received and the guidance he gained from his wife Michelle and mentors Dan Marlow, Bert Berthiaume, Red Gendron, Tom MacDonald, and so many others.”
“Besides modeling selflessness, he has always encouraged our Comet players to attend youth practices, participate in community events, and to be role models at school.”
Rouleau noted that Comets come home to give back to the community.
“We have former Comets coaching on the varsity team and with all of the youth girls’ hockey teams, as well as directing the local girls’ hockey program.”
According to Rouleau, Cioffi is always looking to improve as a person and help others reach their full potential.
“He attends coaching symposiums, talks with other coaches, searches the internet for new drills, and pours over hours of film to learn more about players and our team.
“Whether it is a practice or a game, in the classroom or just hanging out with your friends, dealing with successes or adversity, he wants the girls to learn from their experiences, dare greatly, and get better today as a player, as a teammate, and as a person.”
“Luke lives and teaches integrity and character at all times. He sets the expectations of himself high and from my experience consistently meets those expectations.
“Some have not understood his unwavering high level of expectation, but in the long-run, it’s resulted in a stronger relationship and higher degree of respect for him as a coach and mentor.
“He is clear in his values and uses those values to guide his decision making. Willingness to make the difficult decisions has set Luke apart as a coach and has ultimately earned him the respect from his players, fellow coaches, and the greater hockey community.
“As testimony to his integrity and credibility, Luke is the person called on for his opinion on difficult matters in moving girls’ hockey forward in the state of Vermont.
“Over the years, Luke has rarely been selected as the Coach of the Year. I believe that is largely because people think that BFA is just successful with its girls’ hockey program, so when a program at another high school has a really good year, that is usually the coach that is recognized as being the coach the year.
“He is genuinely happy for whoever wins that award each year and is quick to point out the great things they have done.
“I mean no disrespect to any of the quality people selected in the past,” said Rouleau, “but I am telling you that there is no one that works as hard and as consistently as Luke Cioffi at being the best leader of a girls hockey program anywhere around.”