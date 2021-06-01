ST. ALBANS — Matt Gonyeau took the mound for BFA on Tuesday afternoon, earning three quick outs on eleven pitches in the first inning against the Burlington Seahorses in the first round of the D1 baseball playoffs.
The Bobwhites plated six runs in the bottom of the first inning after Aiden Savoy and Noah Place each singled, driving in Christian Vallee and Gonyeau. Charlie Yates, Isaac Gratton, and Seneca Durocher all combined to drive in the additional runs.
The teams were quiet in the second, but in the third, back-to-back Seahorse doubles and a sac fly cut the Bobwhites' lead in half.
Zach Smith's single got the Bobwhites started in the bottom of the inning; Yates doubled, and Durocher drove in a run to give BFA a 7-4 lead.
The Seahorses tacked on another run in the top of the fourth, but Joey Nachawczewski ended the rally tracking a fly ball right to the edge of the BFA bleachers.
The Seahorses had the tying run on third with two outs, but Nachaczewski took the mound, induced a flyout caught by Durocher to end the inning and the scoring threat.
In the top of the sixth, the determined Seahorses tied the game on a ground ball, but Durocher came up with a big out to stymie the go-ahead run.
Vallee replaced Nachaczewski in the seventh, inheriting runners on first and second. The go-ahead run crossed the plate, but a second Seahorse failed to tag up, making the second out of the inning. Gonyeau came up with a terrific catch in left to end the inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, Christopher Mulheron gave the Bobwhites a boost after his two-out single scored the tying runner, sending the game to extra innings.
Vallee and the Bobwhites held the Seahorses until the top of the ninth when BHS was able to plate an unearned run and hold the BFA through the bottom of the ninth, earning the 9-8 win.
"We ran into a team that was swinging the bats really well today, and that's baseball. It's unfortunate that this was our last game, becuase I've thought we've done nothing but improve this year. I was looking forward to seeing what we could do in playoffs," said BFA coach Will Howrigan.
"The kids really came together, had each other's backs, and luckily for us, we've got 12 returners. It's tough to lose the seniors; they all had big moments this year, and the program's better for it."
