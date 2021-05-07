ST. ALBANS — While the Comets softball team was working to secure head coach Bert Berthiaume's 500th win, the Bobwhites were focused on securing a win of their own as they faced Burlington.
Christian Vallee was on the mound for the Bobwhites on Friday afternoon, holding the Seahorses to just one run in three innings.
The Bobwhites had hits from Isaac Gratton and Joey Nachzcewski in the first two innings, but no runs to show for it. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for the Bobwhites in the bottom of the third;
Aiden Savoy drove in the first two runs with a fly ball to right field. Bobwhite, Noah Place drove in the third run with a line drive up the middle. At the end of three innings, the Bobwhites held a 3-1 lead.
Vallee pitched his way out of a first and second, no-out jam, striking out the final batter to end the top of the fourth inning.
Charlie Yates got the Bobwhites going in the bottom of the fourth with a double to deep left field. Cole Woodward drove in Yates, with a double to left-center.
Matt Gonyeau's solo home run in the fifth inning put the Bobwhites up 5-3; BFA added the final run in the sixth. Christian Vallee went the distance on the mound, and the Bobwhites secured the 6-4 victory.
"We're starting to play some good ball. Our pitching has been consistent, and we're starting to hit the ball. Our defense seems to be improving as we go, so there's a lot to like here," said Bobwhite coach Will Howrigan.
"Christian pounds the zone; he's not overpowering, but the results are great. Our defense keeps him in the game, he works fast, and he's efficient. He's really helped us.
"The home run out of Matt was awesome, and the bottom of the order hit the ball hard. Chris Mulheron came off the bench and ripped a single. It's good to see; we're gaining confidence and having fun, and that's what it's all about."
Christian Valle threw all seven innings allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 10 hits and striking out 6.
Place led the Bobwhites with two hits and 1 RBI; Isaac Gratton had two hits and 1 RBI, Gonyeau had 1 hit (home run) and 1 RBI, Yates had two hits, Woodland had one hit and one RBI, and Nachaczewski and Mulheron each had one hit.
The Bobwhites will be back in action on Saturday at 11 against South Burlington.
