The Franklin County Post 01 Legion Baseball team kicked off the 2021 season on the road against Granville Post 323 in a non-league game. It was the first game for Post 01 since the summer of 2019 after American Legion Baseball was suspended in 2020 due to Covid.
"It felt great to get the guys together again; they were fired up and came ready to roll from the first pitch," said Post 01 coach Josh Laroche.
"We have players from all over (Franklin County), and because of the 2020 gap year, most have never played together. They seem to be coming together nicely, and I'm really looking forward to seeing what this group of guys will be able to accomplish on the field this year."
Vallee and Yates take charge on the mound: Christian Vallee was dominant on the mound in the first game of the doubleheader. Taylor Yates came in and was just as good after two years off.
Vallee's stats: 3 innings, 1 hit, 2k's.
Yates' stats: 2.1 innings, 1 earned run, 5k's.
Coach Laroche on Yates and Vallee: "Christian was right back to work; it's exactly what we expect from a leader on this team. His mound presence and command are next level," said Laroche.
"It was great to see Yates back out on the mound. He's a great competitor and pitcher, and we are very glad he is back out there for 2021. He looked really good Sunday, especially since it was his first time out in a while. He threw a lot of fastballs for strikes and located offspeed well."
At the dish: Joey Nachaczewski hit a double to score Evan Charbonneau in the top of the 5th to break a 1-1 tie. In the 6th, Kyle Gilbert hit a triple to deep right-center that scored Eli Calhoun. Vallee singled to score Gilbert, Gonyeau reached on a fielder's choice, and CJ McAllister was hit by a pitch. Jackson Porter came up and hit a double to score two, making it 6-1.
Granville wasn't going down easy: Post 323 came back to score four runs in the 7th. With two outs and a runner on second, Granville's J. Nelson singled, but Matt Gonyeau came up firing from left field and threw out D. Holcomb to end the game and secure the 6-5 lead for Franklin County.
Game 2: Franklin County took a loss in the second game, falling 13-3. Vallee and Nachaczewski had 2 hits. Dakota Wry, McAllister, Gonyeau, Calhoun, and Avery Feeley combined for 7 strikeouts.
When and where to watch: Post 01 will play their home opener at Collins Perley on Tuesday, June 15 at 5:30.
