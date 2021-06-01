ENOSBURG — Working with horses is nothing new for Chloe Bennett, but having extra time to invest in the process certainly is, and while remote learning wasn't easy for everyone, there have been silver linings to the Covid cloud for some. Thanks to a hybrid class schedule, Bennett has had time to learn new riding skills.
What have you enjoyed about the hybrid schedule? "I loved the hybrid schedule; I could get help from my teachers two days a week, which was great, and then I could have the other three days to work at home. I got my work done quickly, which gave me more time to work with the horses."
Chloe, now 14, has been riding since she was a little girl; she's used the extra time at home this year to take up mounted archery. She's also teaching her archery mount, Phoenix, to pull a cart.
"I got into mounted archery because I thought it sounded fun. I tried it at a clinic with Marcy Baer in East Calais (Vermont). I learned how to shoot the bow on the ground first, and then I got on the horse. We started slowly and worked up the pace little by little," said Bennett.
"I was having a lot of fun and was doing it all the time, so I picked it up pretty fast. I decided I wanted to teach Phoenix, who isn't afraid of anything, so it didn't take him long to learn."
How does mounted archery work? "I put my bow and arrows on a barrel, I get on Phoenix, warm him up, and ride back to get my archery equipment. We start slowly to refresh his memory and work up a little bit."
How did you acclimate Phoenix to mounted archery? "When I began working with him, I started on the ground with a halter. He would stand behind me while I shot at the target so he could get used to the process and the sound of the bow. I watched his reaction. When I knew he was comfortable, I'd walk with him and shoot. Eventually, I got on his back and shot from the saddle."
Do people compete in mounted archery? "People do compete, but I haven't found any competitions locally. I also don't know if we're quite ready for that, but in the future, it would be a lot of fun."
What can you tell us about your horses? "Phoenix is my get-on-and-do-something-new horse. He’s solid and up for anything. Phoenix has kissing spine, however, and he can't be ridden for very long. Tony is young and energetic. He was green broke (just starting to learn) when I bought him, so we had a lot of work to do in the saddle and to expose him to all sorts of things so he’s more comfortable with his surroundings. I've never ridden a horse like Tony, who can be all-out galloping in a meadow and still listening to everything I have to say. It took him a long time to get there; he's a great horse."
What else have you taught Phoenix? "I've been teaching Phoenix to drive. Right now, I walk behind him while he walks in the driving harness to get used to the feeling. I started liberty work with him this spring also. This is done in the arena. I take his halter off so he is free from me, but he learns to work with me. I’m teaching him to paw the ground and to bow. It’s been a lot of fun to have extra time to work with him."
What do you love about riding? "Honestly, it's not actually the riding. I love riding, but I also like the groundwork and just being with the horses."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.