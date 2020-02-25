RICHFORD — Francesco Chirico joined the Richford varsity boys basketball team this winter as part of his experience as a foreign exchange student.
Chirico, who plays basketball in his home country of Italy, has brought his talents to the court, but he’s also enjoyed what his American teammates and friends have given to him.
Francesco, called Checco for short, was joined by Gabriel and Jonas Lagasse, his ‘brothers’ in Richford.
The high school basketball he’s played with the Lagasse brothers, and the rest of the Richford team is very similar to the game he plays in Italy. There are a few differences.
“The three-point line is farther from the basket in Italy, and we have a 24-seconds to shoot, like the NBA,” explained Chirico. “The game is quicker, and there are more turnovers.
The defense is also different. I never played against a zone in Italy. The way to set an offense is different as well.
With the limit imposed by the shot clock, players in Italy tend to stick to stricter plays assigned to them by the coaching staff.
“A play can last 15 seconds, and you try to make a play to take a specific shot,” said Chirico.
The amount of running he’s done this basketball season is unlike any he’s done in Italy.
“I was struggling in the beginning, but I’m in shape now,” said Chirico. “I pretty much play the whole game now, and I know that if we want to win, I have to give 100 percent for the whole game. I know that I need to practice hard and be in shape!”
Chirico and the boys laughed as he noted that the running has been good--he’s needed it to run off the marshmallows and junk food he’s enjoying in America.
High school sports in Italy are club-based rather than school-based, lending a different feel to the games.
No noisy crowds and no student sections are cheering on the athletes. Chirico loves the hometown crowd in Richford.
“It’s so much fun to have the crowd cheering,” said Chirico. “Having a crowd that is there to watch you gives you a lot of energy. It’s awesome.
“You’re not just playing for yourself; you’re playing for all the people who are there to watch you.”
Having a loud crowd cheering against him was also a new experience.
“It was very distracting,” said Chirico, chuckling. “I remember when we played Stowe; they were doing that, and I felt I shot very badly.”
Taking part in the student section is another experience Chirico has embraced.
“The other night, the girls’ basketball team had a close game, and it was the most fun game I’ve been to!” said Chirico, smiling.
Jonas and Gabriel, unlike Chirico, have been to playoff games, and they shared their thoughts about the upcoming games.
“There’s a lot of pressure because your season is on the line. Everyone is there to watch your game, and you want the win.”
“We need to keep calm, home or away and focus on the game, the team, and the coaches,” advised Gabriel.
Richford sports teams generally play a tough regular-season schedule, often playing well over half of their games against teams one or two divisions higher than their own.
“We usually come in as the underdogs, but that motivates us. The crowd is wild, and it can be a lot to take in at the moment,” said Jonas.
Seasons are won and lost on the court, and teamwork is a big part of the success.
“In Italy, the sport is much more individual; here it’s about the team. People try to motivate you to be better,” said Chirico.
The DIV Richford Falcons are 4-13 on the season, having played only a handful of teams in their division. Each of the boys shared their favorite game of the season.
“The Enosburg game here was one of my favorites. It’s the closest we’ve come to beating them in the last five or six years,” said Gabriel.
“We were playing well, and we were playing together. We had confidence, and we did what we were supposed to do. We didn’t get the win, but it was a good game to play.”
“It was definitely the Enosburg game. It was the best game we’ve played, and the crowd was so loud,” said Chirico. “Enosburg’s crowd was loud, and that was giving me the motivation to work harder.”
The rivalry games in the United States are more heated with the crowd’s presence.
“We don’t have rivals in Italy--that makes it way more fun here,” said Chirico.
“The Stowe away game was my favorite,” said Jonas. “We were coming off of a three-game losing streak. We knew we could win, and that gave us a lot of confidence. We were working together, and since then, we’ve gotten so much better as a team.”