On Saturday, March 18, BFA-St. Albans Comets assistant coach Chelsea Forsyth (Ellis) led the Harris Conference All-Stars at the 37th Annual Rotary All-Star Hockey Classic held at the Essex Skating Facility. High school seniors from throughout Vermont are selected to Austin and Harris Conference teams and play a single game.
Forsyth played for the Comets in high school and played in the Rotary Game her senior year. She’s assisted the Comets for years and is a dedicated member of the St. Albans hockey community at both the high school and youth levels.
BFA-St. Albans Comets Seneca Lamos, Drew Ducolon, Maddie Montagne, Annika Fersing, Grace Fraties, Molly Smith, Rowan Howrigan, and Ayla Shea all skated with the Harris team.
Q&A with coach Chelsea Forsyth
What did you enjoy most about coaching the group of athletes selected for the Rotary Game? The thing I enjoyed most about coaching this group of athletes who were selected for the Rotary Game was their continuous smiles, laughs, and positive attitudes. The girls didn’t have the pressure of playoffs on their shoulders so they were able to relax and enjoy this opportunity. During the practice and the games all of the girls were smiling and having fun; they were cracking jokes with each other on the bench and with the other team. Drew's hockey pants fell down during practice in the middle of a drill and everyone just laughed hysterically at it, herself included. Five BFA players were on the ice to start a period and they decided to run a play Coach (Jeff) Rouleau had taught them earlier in the season. They almost executed it well, and they came back to the bench joking about how he would be proud of them. When they saw him behind the bench they all blurted out about it. Rowan had joked that all season coaches were telling the players the space behind the Essex net is much smaller than at the Complex, and that they should be aware of that; well, she forgot and ran into the boards one shift. Seeing the smiles and laughs in both settings made it so much more enjoyable!
What was it like coming full circle to coach after having had the opportunity to play as a senior? I was fortunate to play in the Rotary Game when I was a senior, so it was a very humbling experience to be able to coach a team this year. Coaching the Rotary Game this year definitely brought back some memories I had playing in the game with Dani Schreiner and how much fun we had. Hockey has taught me so many life lessons, given me wonderful memories, and helped me build lifelong friendships. I have always wanted to be a coach so that I can help younger players grow to love the game and share similar positive experiences I had and am still having. And this was another opportunity for me to do that.
What will you remember most about having the opportunity to coach the Comet athletes one last time? This senior group was a special group to me as I watched many of them grow up as I played with their older siblings/cousins, or my siblings played with their siblings. I babysat Grace when she was younger! They are also the first group I’ve coached all through their high school career as Comets, so to say I am proud of them for all of their growth is an understatement. Aside from the smiles and laughs something I will remember from coaching them one last time is the little traditions we had built together such as drinking/creating our Pink Drinks (Starbucks) with Molly before the game and our postgame sour gummy worms, helping Annika tape her hockey pants up, the podcasts with Ayla, talking about how Drew holds her stick, and a few more. These may sound silly, but they became a tradition/ritual that helped build our relationships with each other and something we had to do each game/weekly, so to finish their career with these traditions was memorable.
