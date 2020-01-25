SOUTH BURLINGTON — Teams from BFA Fairfax and Enosburg competed in a cheerleading competition at South Burlington on Saturday, bringing home
In the youth category, the BFA Fairfax Recreation cheer team took third place. Milton took first and second in midd and juniors in the small middle school division.
BFA Fairfax also placed third in the junior high division, and St. Albans City School placed first (7-8).
Enosburg's cheer team took third place in the small varsity division, and BFA Fairfax varsity won the NVAC Mountain Division competition.