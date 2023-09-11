The BFA-Fairfax Bullets hosted the Stowe Raiders on Monday, Sept. 11, falling 7-1.
Stowe goals were scored by Aaron Lepikko (two goals), Hugo Jercinovic, Wyatt Lilly, Julian Roscoili, Cody Lilly, and Graeme Jostrand. Caku Brown had four saves for the Raiders.
Brayden Gillilan scored BFA-Fairfax's lone goal; his brother Brandon Gillilan had 10 saves for the Bullets.
