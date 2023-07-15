The Franklin County Babe Ruth team opened the 14U Babe Ruth State Tournament with a 17-8 loss to District 2 on Friday, July 14. In the second game of the day, Essex earned a 6-5 win over Mahalos.
Franklin County takes the field again on Saturday, July 15, to face Mahalos at 1 p.m. at Missisquoi Valley Union High School.
