Photographer Kristy Porter sent us this gallery from the Babe Ruth U15 Swanton baseball team vs St. Albans.
St. Albans held a 3-0 lead through the third inning. Swanton scored two runs to narrow the lead 3-2, and proceeded to take a 4-3 until the bottom of the sixth when St. Albans scored five runs to win the game 8-4.
Records
St. Albans: 1-0
Swanton: 2-1
