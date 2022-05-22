Thank you to Kristy Porter for sending us these highlights from the MVU eighth-grade baseball team's weekend game against the Wildcats!
Check out this gallery of photos from the MVU 8th grade baseball game!
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
