The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites were narrowly edged by the Champlain Valley Union Redhawks on Tuesday, Feb. 8, falling 55-53.
The Bobwhites kept the Redhawks close throughout the contest, and held a 30-26 lead at the half. CVU went on to outscore BFA 20- 13 in the final frame and earn the Metro win.
Thomas Demar led the Bobwhites with 14 points.
Thank you, Kim Earl, for the action-packed photo gallery!!
