BFA Fairfax lacrosse fell 11-2 to visiting Harwood on Monday, May 2. Bryce Fontaine scored two goals for the Bullets and Max Mills had 18 saves.
Harwood goals were scored by: Jordan Grimaldi 3, Jake Green 4, and Kolten Kenny 2. Addison Dietz had 6 saves
