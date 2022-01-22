ST. ALBANS - Although the BFA Comets fought hard, they took a 41-23 loss in Saturday's matchup against the Rice Knights on Jan. 22.
The game started with solid play from Ella Reynolds, who blocked a shot and followed up with a strong play to get fouled on the other end. A three from Lauren Garceau and a layup from Shelby Lawrence continued the Comets' scoring, but the Knights' offense was scoring efficiently as well. A three from the Knights ended the quarter 6-7 in their favor.
The threes continued to fall for the Knights as the second quarter began. Ruby Dasaro answered back with a three of her own, but the Comets struggled to find the basket as the game continued. Reynolds created scoring opportunities for herself, with both an offensive rebound and a steal that ended up as buckets at the other end. Two more threes from the Knights closed the half at 23-13 in their favor.
The Comets' defense played hard, but the Knights' were scoring from all parts of the floor. Buckets from Lauren Garceau, Reynolds, and Hannah Branon drove the Comet offense, as they fought to close the gap, but in the end, the Comets couldn't keep the powerful Knight offense at bay. The Comets' coach
Paul Lafountain commented on the game, "We knew they were probably the most talented team in D1, and they can score at ease. I thought we really came to play tonight. Even though it was an 18 point loss, I thought it might have been our best game of the year."
Comet scoring leaders: Ella Reynolds 9, Lauren Garceau 5, Ruby Dasaro 3
