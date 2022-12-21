SWANTON- The Thunderbirds fought hard throughout the entire game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, but they couldn't top the efficient Harwood Highlander offense, taking a loss 53-32. The final score didn't reflect MVU's intensity; a few too many turnovers and unlucky bounces swayed the game in Harwood's favor.
The game began with the Highlander offense coming out hot. A few layups and a jump shot put the Highlanders on an 8-0 run, quickly giving them the upper hand. Destinee Pigeon ended the run with a quick pull-up jumper, giving the Thunderbirds a spot on the scoreboard.
As the game continued, Ashlyn Duprey and Alexandra Bourdeau also got involved in the Thunderbird offense, giving the team the boost they needed. Still, the Highlander offense continued to get good opportunities, eventually going on another large run. This was quickly halted by buckets from McKenzie Vincent and Molly Mendor, who swung the momentum in the Thuderbirds favor with two quick buckets. A pull-up jumper from Dupray added to the Thunderbird tally, but the half ended 12-18 in the Highlanders' favor.
In the second half, the Highlanders continued their offensive dominance. The Thunderbirds fought on offense and defense, with buckets coming from Medor, Vincent, Pigeon, Kelsey Paradee, and Aleigha Wilson. However, as the clock winded down, the Highlanders secured the win.
MVU coach Tim Luneau spoke of the game: "I like our half court defense, and our press is starting to make some turnovers happen. Those little things add up. I like the effort at the end, even when we're down."
MVU scoring leaders: Destinee Pigeon scored nine points, and Molly Medor scored six.
