SWANTON - The undefeated Champlain 10/12 team cruised past Northwest 19-0 on Wednesday, June 22, at the John R. Raleigh III Memorial Field.
Champlain jumped to a commanding 12-0 lead in the top of the first inning in both teams' second game of the Round Robin portion of the 10/12 Little League Softball District Tournament.
Marah McGinn and Emma Parah split the work in the circle for Champlain; Jillian Wagner and Brooklyn Cota both pitched for Northwest.
Champlain offense: Chatham Brouillette, Emma Parah, Isabelle Stuart, Julia Hungerford, Kate Toof, and Julia Larson each had hits.
