Northeast took on Essex Junction in pool play during the Little League District III Baseball Tournament at Cioffi Park in St. Albans. We'll update the score when we get it. Essex Junction was up when we left. In the meantime, enjoy the photos. If you've got a kid playing, we hope you have a blast this summer! If you've had kids who've played in this tournament, you know how much fun (and how stressful) it can be! Either way, enjoy!! And check out the St. Albans Little League at: www.stabaseball.org for more information on upcoming tournament games 

