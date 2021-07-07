Messenger Sports extends a big thank you to photographer Mandy Bouchard for sending us this photo gallery of the Little League Softball District 3 game between Northwest and Fairfax. Fairfax won the game 14-4 and will play again later this week.
Check out this gallery from the Little League Softball District 3 tournament game with Northwest vs. Fairfax!
written by Ruthie Laroche
