Photographer Mariah Laroche captured this gallery of the Franklin County Post 01 baseball team's game against the Colchester Cannons on Tuesday, July 11. The Cannons pulled away to an 8-4 win, but the young and determined Post 01 players battled to the end.
Check out this gallery from the Franklin County Post 01 team's game against Colchester!
written by Ruthie Laroche
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
