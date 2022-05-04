The Bobwhite lacrosse team traveled to South Burlington on Tuesday, May 2, falling 15-9.
Bobwhite goals: Silas Trask, Ethan Audy 3, Phoenix Wells, Sean Beauregard 2, and Ezra Lanfear 2. Assists: Noah Earl 3, Ethan Audy, Silas Trask, Aaron Browing, and Michel Telfer.
Thank you, Kim Earl for the beautiful photos from the road!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.