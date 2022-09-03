ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites hosted the Mount Mansfield Cougars, falling in three sets to the visiting team. The Bobwhites fell 25-14 in the first set before narrowly falling by a score of 25-21 in the second. MMU sealed the win, going 25-13 in the final set.
The Bobwhites host Enosburg on Tuesday, Sept 6 at 4:30 at the BFA-St. Albans gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.