The BFA Fairfax Bullets baseball team took a 12-1 loss to Blue Mountain on Tuesday, May 10. The teams were tied in the second inning, as Evan Fletcher crossed the plate for BFA Fairfax in the bottom half of the inning. The Bucks went on to score 11 runs over the course of the game, including six runs in the seventh. 

