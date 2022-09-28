ST. ALBANS - After battling for nearly two scoreless halves, the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites fell 1-0 to the visiting Burlington Seahorses in the Wednesday, Sept. 28 contest at the Collins Perley Complex.
Bobwhite defenders were tireless in their efforts to stifle the Seahorses' scoring opportunities. Connor Morin made several outstanding saves in net, including a point-blank save at 31:30, but Burlington capitalized on a scramble in front of the Bobwhite net, sinking the game's solo goal at 6:46 in the second half.
Bobwhite coach Luke Laroche spoke of the strength of the Bobwhites' defense throughout the contest.
"Connor had three really good saves for us; he kept us in the game. Our defense has worked their tails off in every game," said Laroche. "Cadian Shuford, Corbin Schreindorfer, and Keegan O'Bryan--we don't ever have to worry about them."
Laroche also spoke of what he hopes to see from his midfielders.
"We've got a younger crew, and they're fitting in nicely, but we need to pick up our work rate (on offense) because nothing is given to you in the Metro."
