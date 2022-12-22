It's always fun to get a different perspective on a game, and last night, Messenger Sports photographer Caleb Laroche joined us (for fun) to catch the in-county contest between MVU and BFA-St. Albans.
Caleb shot this game with a Nikon 50mm/f-1.4 prime lens (for you photography buffs), and the photos he captured from the different angles highlight a unique view of the contest.
Coach's voice: We also thought you'd enjoy hearing MVU coach Matt Walker's words about Tristan Menard and the BFA-St. Albans coaching staff, who are now entering their second season with the program.
"The BFA-St. Albans' coaches who've taken over the program are taking it in a really positive direction. The competition was tough and fair and clean. I thought the players were sharing the ball, very athletic, and they got out and work hard," said Walker.
"They were tough on defense, but it was in a very clean way, and I like what they coaches are doing and what I saw out of BFA this year. They're taking that program in a great direction."
