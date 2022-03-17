Congratulations to the Franklin County athletes selected to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game! And congratulations to Gary Geddes, head coach of the Enosburg varsity girls basketball team on reaching his 200th win!
VCBA D1 and D2 girls
Alexis Kittell Enosburg
Emily Adams Enosburg
VCBA D1 and D2 boys
Thomas Demar
VCBA D3 and D4 girls
Hazel Albee BFA Fairfax
VCBA D3 and D4 boys
Riley Greene BFA Fairfax
3-point shooting contest D1 and D2
Alexis Kittell Enosburg
Coaches' milestone wins D1 and D2
Gary Geddes of the Enosburg girls varsity basketball team will be recognized for reaching the 200-win milestone during the 2021-22 basketball season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.