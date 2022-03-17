fbwebtemplate.jpg

Thomas Demar, Riley Greene, Emily Adams, and Alexis Kittell were all selected to the 2022 Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game. 

Congratulations to the Franklin County athletes selected to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game! And congratulations to Gary Geddes, head coach of the Enosburg varsity girls basketball team on reaching his 200th win! 

VCBA D1 and D2 girls

Alexis Kittell Enosburg

Emily Adams Enosburg

VCBA D1 and D2 boys

Thomas Demar

VCBA D3 and D4 girls 

Hazel Albee BFA Fairfax

VCBA D3 and D4 boys

Riley Greene BFA Fairfax 

3-point shooting contest D1 and D2

Alexis Kittell Enosburg

12 Enosburg Girls vs Middlebury Playoffs 2022-49.jpg

Gary Geddes speaks to the team during the Enosburg girls' quarterfinal against Middlebury. 

Coaches' milestone wins D1 and D2

Gary Geddes of the Enosburg girls varsity basketball team will be recognized for reaching the 200-win milestone during the 2021-22 basketball season. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you

Recommended for you