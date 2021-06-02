MVU baseball falls to U32 in first round
MVU 1 at U32 11
Eli Calhoun took the loss on the mound for the Thunderbirds. Garrett Fregeau went 1-2 with a single. Justin Farnham went 1-1 with a single.
Thunderbird seniors Kevin Adams, Patrick Walker, and Jackson Porter played their final game in royal blue and white. We wish them the very best in their future endeavors!
Messenger Sports extends sincere thanks to Kristy Porter for her beautiful photos of MVU baseball's 2021 spring season.
