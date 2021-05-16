ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Comets lax team hosted Burlington High School on Saturday earning an 19-6 victory over the Seahorses. Eight Comets got on the scoreboard, and Loghan Hughes netted 8 goals in the game.
The Comets are now 5-2 on the season and have won their last five games.
Comet goals: Loghan Hughes led the Comets with 8 goals and I assist;, Adi Hughes (1G), Caroline Bliss (2G, 1A), Emma App (1G, 3A), Jodie Gratton (2G, 1A), Amber Poquette (2G), Sophie Zemianek (1G), and Allie Bushey (1G) also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.